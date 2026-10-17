Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make official visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from Oct 18 to 22. This will be his first trip to the Middle East region since taking office as head of government, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office.

Talks in Qatar

The first part of the trip will be a visit to Qatar from Oct 18 to 20. Wong is expected to meet with Emir Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani. They will also co-chair the ninth meeting of the Qatar-Singapore High-Level Joint Committee, the main mechanism for developing bilateral cooperation.

The Singaporean prime minister is also expected to meet with Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani. Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office said the trip will make it possible to exchange assessments of developments in the Middle East, reaffirm support for dialogue and diplomacy, and strengthen cooperation in energy security and economic resilience.

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The visit will take place against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted supplies of liquefied natural gas to Singapore. According to the World Bank, Qatar accounts for about 25% of Singapore’s LNG imports. About 95% of the country’s electricity generation is supplied by imported natural gas, including LNG and pipeline gas from neighbouring states.

Meetings in the UAE

From Oct 20, Wong will travel to Abu Dhabi in the UAE, where he is expected to meet with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan. He is also expected to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Chairman of the emirate’s Executive Council Sheikh Khaled Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum Mohamed Rashid Al Maktoum.

The delegation will include Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Zaqy Mohamad Abdul Rahim. During Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will serve as acting prime minister.

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