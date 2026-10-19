Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on October 19 that the government does not rule out issuing government bonds to finance a two-year reduction in the consumption tax planned from April next year. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Financing the tax cut

Speaking in parliament, Takaichi said that the authorities would seek to steadily reduce the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product. To achieve this, the government will review spending and control the volume of annual bond issuance.

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At the same time, the prime minister stressed that the possibility of issuing bonds to raise funds is not being ruled out. According to her, strengthening the Japanese economy could also increase market confidence in the yen.

Levy on food products

The Japanese government plans to reduce the 8% levy on food products for two years starting from April next year. This step is intended to mitigate the impact of the rising cost of living on households.

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