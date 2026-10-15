Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has denied espionage accusations made by Russia, an aggressor state, following the detention of Japanese journalist Yuki Imai on Sakhalin. As The Moscow Times reports, the Russian side claims that the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper correspondent acted in the interests of Japanese intelligence.

FSB accusations

Russia’s FSB stated that Imai collected and stored information about the country’s defence capabilities for intelligence purposes. According to the security service, this information could allegedly have been used against Russia’s security.

Takaichi told journalists that claims that the reporter worked for Japanese intelligence were untrue. She added that the circumstances of Imai’s detention currently remain not fully known.

Tokyo’s response

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that the Japanese side had been unable to contact Imai and learned about his detention only after Moscow’s official notification.

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Japan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador to Tokyo, Nikolai Nozdrev, to express a protest. In response, the diplomat said that Japanese intelligence services allegedly involve private individuals, including journalists accredited in Russia, in collecting classified information.

Japan’s prime minister said that Tokyo would focus on protecting Japanese citizens. Hokkaido Shimbun stated that the safety of its correspondent is its top priority.

Additional context

Imai’s detention occurred amid long-standing disputes between Russia and Japan, which have still not concluded a formal peace treaty after World War II because of a territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories.

Several days earlier, Japanese law enforcement officers in Osaka detained a 28-year-old Russian citizen linked to the international Qilin ransomware group and extradited him to Germany for proceedings in a cybercrime case.

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