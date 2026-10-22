Czech President Petr Pavel believes that Donald Trump’s agreement to supply Russian diesel fuel to the U.S. has eased the pressure on the Kremlin and made it more difficult to reach a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Pavel, coordinated U.S. and European sanctions against Russian oil, oligarchs, and industry had been putting economic pressure on Moscow. However, the new deal has given Russia a chance to catch its breath.

The Czech president also expressed support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid criticism from Trump and emphasized that it was Russia that started the war against Ukraine.

Pavel believes that the U.S. president is more focused on U.S. economic interests than on the clash between democracy and autocracy. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility that European countries might resume purchasing Russian oil in the future—provided that Russia respects the sovereignty and borders of other states.

Source: Politico.

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