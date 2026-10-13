FIFA President Gianni Infantino may retain his position after the election in March, as his opponents have not yet found an influential candidate to compete for leadership of world football. Dawn reports, citing AFP.

The 56-year-old Swiss national is seeking re-election for a fourth and final term. After presenting and swiftly shelving a plan to bring private investment into the World Cup, he lost the support of a number of football associations. At the same time, Infantino retains key support in Africa and South America.

Search for a candidate

The FIFA Forward Enterprise plan, which became known in July, envisaged creating a commercial subsidiary to manage FIFA's biggest tournaments, including the World Cup. Two staunch critics of Infantino — UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and, according to AFP, CONCACAF head Victor Montagliani — have decided or, in Montagliani's case, are reportedly planning to seek re-election to their current posts rather than run for FIFA president.

Candidates must declare their nominations by November 18. Marketing strategist Terrence Burns, who worked on two successful World Cup hosting bids, told AFP that Infantino is in a strong position. Former International Olympic Committee marketing chief Michael Payne said the absence of a serious challenger came as a surprise.

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Complaints and lawsuits

Infantino's critics have also initiated legal proceedings in the United States and filed formal complaints with FIFA committees. Lise Klaveness, head of the Norwegian Football Federation and a long-standing critic of Infantino, declined to take part in the election.

Klaveness and the Norwegian federation drew attention to three issues, the common theme of which, according to AFP, is Infantino's friendship with US President Donald Trump. The venture company of Josh Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner — Trump's son-in-law — was to become the main investor in FIFA Forward Enterprise.

Burns named UEFA's lawsuit in US courts over access to documents related to FIFA Forward Enterprise as the biggest risk for Infantino. FIFA is actively contesting the claims in the case. Payne also believes that the lack of support from the football associations of Spain, France and England could harm the FIFA president.

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