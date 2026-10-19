French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kuwait on October 19, beginning a trip to four Persian Gulf countries. This was reported by Anadolu Agency. According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), he is to hold talks with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on strengthening bilateral relations.

Tour itinerary

The French presidency previously reported that Macron's tour would last from October 19 to 21. After Kuwait, he will also visit the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

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Topics for the talks include regional stability, freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and energy security. The trip is taking place amid heightened tensions in the region and disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes.

Cooperation between Kuwait and France

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) described the French president's official visit as an important milestone in relations between the two states, which have maintained diplomatic ties since 1961, after Kuwait gained independence. The countries cooperate in defense, security, trade, investment and education. France also maintains a military presence in the Persian Gulf region and has long-standing defense partnerships with several states in the region.

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