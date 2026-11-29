President of the Italian volleyball club Sir Susa Scai Perugia, Gino Sirci, stated that Polish outside hitter Kamil Semeniuk will play in Poland next year. As Interia Sport reports, the club chief noted that the team would not act against the volleyball player's wish to return to his homeland.

Statement by the club president

Sirci said this in an interview with Italian television channel RAI after Perugia's 3–0 victory over Cucine Lube Civitanova. According to him, Semeniuk informed the club of his intention to continue his career in Poland and is set to leave Perugia after the current season.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the end of October, Sirci had already told TVP Sport that the athlete, through his manager Jakub Michałak, had informed Perugia's management of his desire to return to Poland. At that time, the president also stated that the club was in contact with the agent of Japanese volleyball player Ran Takahashi.

Career at Perugia

Semeniuk has played for Sir Susa Scai Perugia since 2022. According to Interia Sport, he has won 13 trophies with the club, including becoming Italian champion twice and winning the Volleyball Champions League twice. The outlet names Asseco Resovia Rzeszów as the most likely next club for the outside hitter, but no official contract announcement has been reported.

Read us on