Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said that his proposal to place the closed district of Varosha under UN administration, open it for settlement, and place the port of Famagusta under European Union control does not repeat the 2005 initiative. He said this to representatives of the Greek Cypriot Famagusta municipal council in exile, Cyprus Mail reports.

According to Christodoulides, the current proposal builds on previous discussions and may therefore contain elements of earlier initiatives, but it is not identical to the 2005 proposal. He added that the previous initiative had at the time advanced to a stage that brought the sides closer to a possible outcome.

The proposal remains in force

The Cyprus president acknowledged that the initial response after his latest meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman was rejection. At the same time, he stressed that the proposal has not been withdrawn and expressed readiness to discuss additions and changes to it with the municipal council in order to achieve a positive outcome.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Christodoulides also reported on a proposal he submitted regarding crossing points. He said that readiness for bold confidence-building measures could pave the way for a settlement of the Cyprus issue. His meeting with Erhurman was scheduled for Tuesday, while a trilateral meeting was expected during the visit to the island of UN envoy María Ángela Holguín.

The position of the Turkish Cypriot side

Erhurman had previously said that he rejected the initiative because, in his view, it does not provide for the entry into force of the EU direct trade regulation. He noted that EU control over the port could open the way for direct trade, but called the proposed balance unacceptable.

The direct trade regulation, which remains under consideration, provides for goods of Turkish Cypriots certified by their chamber of commerce to be exported to Europe through the Green Line under a preferential regime in the EU single market. Erhurman also claimed that a similar formula had been proposed in 2006.

Read us on