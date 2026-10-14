Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella dismissed the Santa Marta police commander, Colonel Jason Jair López Puerto, after 41 detainees escaped from a police detention facility in the city. The escape occurred at around 1 a.m. on October 12. The Rio Times reports.

Among those who escaped was Mario Alejandro Méndez Aguilar, known by the alias Mongolo. Authorities call him one of the leaders of the armed group Autodefensas Conquistadoras de la Sierra Nevada, or ACSN, also known as Los Pachenca. His guilt has not been established. Explaining the personnel decision, the president also mentioned the road blockade in Tasajera, which police failed to handle, and said there was no place for cowardice in his government.

Search for the escapees

Authorities in the Magdalena department announced a reward of up to 50 million Colombian pesos for Mongolo and another escapee nicknamed El Guajiro. Santa Marta Mayor Carlos Pinedo Cuello said on the evening of October 13 that 12 escapees had been taken back into custody, while 29 remained at large.

The escape occurred amid a government operation against ACSN. In September, de la Espriella withdrew from negotiations with the group and, after it announced an armed strike, ordered an increased military presence in Santa Marta. According to The Rio Times, the president reported that 2,500 security personnel were in the city and that 23 suspected members of the group had been detained.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Operation against ACSN

The government is offering 3 billion Colombian pesos for information leading to ACSN leader Fredy Castillo Carrillo, known as Pinocho. Authorities consider him the group's main leader.

On October 13, the president said that police and military personnel working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized about one tonne of cocaine near Tayrona National Park. He linked the shipment to ACSN.

Human rights advocate Lerber Dimas Vásquez told El Espectador that the escape may have been linked to the hasty transfer of detainees to a temporary center that was not ready to accommodate them. Conflict researcher Luis Fernando Trejos, for his part, told the outlet that the incident demonstrated a lack of capacity on the part of city authorities.

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