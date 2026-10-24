In France, President Emmanuel Macron condemned the shooting in the Paris suburbs of Trappes and La Verrière. Authorities are investigating the attack as a possible terrorist act with racist and Islamophobic motives. According to France 24, one person was killed and five others were injured in the shooting.

A child among the injured

Among the victims is a 12-year-old girl who sustained eight gunshot wounds. Police detained the suspected shooter. The potentially racist and Islamophobic nature of the attack is under investigation by the authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigators' findings

Reports say that investigators found three gas cylinders connected to a timer in the suspect's apartment. A submachine gun was also found in his car.

The mayor of Saint-Denis, for his part, condemned the impact of hate speech. The French president also condemned the attack.

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