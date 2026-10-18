Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will visit Pakistan on October 20–22 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The visit will be the first state visit by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years and will take place in the year marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

As The Express Tribune reports, Muizzu will be accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, ministers and senior officials. The Maldives president will meet with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, who will host a state banquet in his honor, and will also hold restricted and expanded-format talks with Shehbaz Sharif.

Negotiation agenda

The sides plan to review the full range of bilateral relations and opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, healthcare, education, tourism and agriculture. The stated topics also include defense, maritime security, climate change and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

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The leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Business forum and possible agreements

A Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum is planned as part of the visit. Its purpose is to intensify contacts between the business communities of both countries and seek new opportunities for trade and investment.

Pakistan's foreign ministry expects a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding to be signed in various areas of bilateral cooperation. In September, Speaker of the Maldives' People's Majlis Abdul Raheem Abdulla also visited Pakistan; at that time, the sides agreed to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

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