Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh announced his intention to step down following allegations that he received financial benefits from a state-run railway project. The head of state also pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

Khurelsukh announced his decision on Tuesday, November 17. The day before, the opposition Democratic Party had accused the president of receiving improper financial benefits from a government railway construction project.

In response, the Mongolian leader stated that he was ready to cooperate with investigators to clarify the circumstances of the case.

At the same time, the announcement of his intention to resign does not mean an immediate termination of his presidential powers. According to the Associated Press, the decision will take effect after it is approved by the Mongolian parliament—the Great State Khural.

Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh became president of Mongolia in 2021. His election took place against the backdrop of the Mongolian People’s Party strengthening its position, as the party also secured a majority in parliament.

The country’s prime minister also belongs to this political party.

As the Associated Press notes, the struggle for influence within the party has intensified in recent years. This political instability has affected the government’s work: Mongolia has had three prime ministers in nine months.

The president’s announcement of his intention to step down came amid yet another political crisis in the country and allegations related to a state-run railway project.

This was reported by the Associated Press.

As a reminder, on Thursday, November 5, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña announced his resignation amid a major financial crisis caused by the closure of Ueno Bank due to a solvency crisis.

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