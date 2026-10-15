Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced that a curfew is planned in the country’s coastal provinces from November 1 to 10. The restrictions were announced as part of a new series of special operations against organized crime, Anadolu Agency reports.

New restrictions in November

Noboa made the announcement in an interview with Radio Centro. He did not specify which coastal provinces would be affected by the restrictions or during which hours they would be in force. The government has yet to issue an executive decree formalizing the curfew regime.

According to the president, this will be Ecuador’s fourth curfew this year. The planned period of restrictions coincides with holidays in early November.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Results of previous operations

Noboa said that the curfew in force from September 17 to 30 in the provinces of Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí and El Oro reduced crime by 40%. At that time, movement was restricted from midnight to 5:00 a.m. local time.

The president also reported a decrease in extortion cases and said that security operations had weakened criminal groups through strikes on their finances and leadership. In September, according to him, law enforcement officers seized more than eight tonnes of drugs, while he estimated criminal organizations’ losses from confiscations at about $400 million.

Ecuador has been under an internal armed conflict regime since 2024, when Noboa designated criminal groups as terrorist organizations and intensified military and police operations. According to data cited by the Interior Ministry, about 9,300 murders were recorded in the country in 2025, a record figure.

Read us on