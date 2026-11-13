Polish President Nawrocki vetoes DSA law — Polsat News

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has vetoed a law that was intended to implement the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) in the country. The document was prepared by Poland’s Ministry of Digitalisation, Polsat News reports.

The president could have signed the law, referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal, or exercised his right of veto. Nawrocki chose the latter option. In mid-October, he said that he would sign the DSA law if a document that “would not violate freedom and would not block freedom online” was submitted for his consideration.

What the law provided for

The amendments to the law on the provision of electronic services provided for the introduction of a procedure for promptly issuing orders to restrict access to internet content that violates the law. At the same time, the draft declared compliance with the rights of internet users.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Ministry of Digitalisation stated that the law implementing the DSA was the next step toward a safer and more responsible digital environment in line with rules in force across the EU. Provisions concerning hate speech were also added to the document. Their addition in the form of an amendment was proposed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk after attacks at schools in Leszczydół-Nowiny and Ostrołęka in early October.

Previous veto and EU requirements

In January, Nawrocki had already vetoed a previous version of the amendments to the law on the provision of electronic services that contained a similar provision. At the time, he said that he could not sign a law that “in practice means administrative censorship,” and called restrictions on freedom of speech unconstitutional.

After the previous veto, two subsequent amendments to this law were prepared. The second of them makes it possible to appoint the head of the Office of Electronic Communications as the digital services coordinator and is due to enter into force on Friday. According to Polsat News, Poland remains the last EU country not to have implemented the DSA rules; for failing to implement them, it faces high financial penalties from the Court of Justice of the EU.

Read us on