Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has approved the use of foreign assistance to combat fires in forests and other areas that have worsened the regional haze crisis. Foreign Minister Armanta Nasir said this, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Negotiations have moved to the technical stage

According to Nasir, discussions on assistance from neighbouring countries have already moved to the technical level. Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency, BNPB, is participating in them; it coordinates emergency response and leads the current firefighting operation.

The minister said that the issue of fires in forests and other areas is under the president's direct attention. He also reported that the Indonesian government has deployed around 60,000 people to fight the fire in six provinces of the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Task for the new BNPB chief

Newly appointed BNPB head Kristomei Sianturi said he had been tasked with bringing the fires under control as soon as possible. After taking office, he said he would assess the available resources and the possibilities for speeding up the receipt of foreign assistance.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his government had done everything possible to engage with Indonesia over the worsening transboundary haze situation. Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said the country's government was ready to help Indonesia fight forest fires if needed.

Read us on