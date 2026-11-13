In Poland, PZPN President Cezary Kulesza said that Jan Urban, the head coach of the national football team, has a valid contract. According to Interia Sport, Kulesza declined to comment on rumors of a possible coaching change ahead of the team's upcoming matches.

Statement before Nations League matches

The head of the PZPN noted that he considers it inappropriate to speak about the coach's future on the eve of the games. He also said that he expects victories from the Polish national team in its two upcoming matches.

The statement was made on Friday, one day before Poland's away Nations League match against Romania. Afterwards, on Tuesday, the Polish team is due to play Sweden at Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Team results

According to the publication, after an encouraging start to Urban's tenure, Poland lost 2:3 to Sweden in the World Cup playoff final. In friendly matches, the team lost 0:2 to Ukraine and drew 2:2 with Nigeria.

In four Nations League matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden and Romania, the Polish national team earned four points. Interia Sport writes that, against the backdrop of these results, some experts began criticizing the coach's decisions, including his squad selections and actions during matches. Sweden defeated Poland twice over the course of several months.

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