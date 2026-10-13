Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has promised to deploy 200 water pumps to fight forest and land fires in Central Kalimantan. The most difficult situation has developed in Tanjung Puting National Park, where the fire has affected more than 500 hectares. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing a transcript of a meeting chaired by the Indonesian president.

Low visibility restricted flights

According to Major General Zainul Arifin, commander of the regional military district, firefighting efforts in the region are complicated by swampy terrain, poor visibility and the presence of wild animals. Fire hotspots are scattered across marshy areas that are difficult for equipment to reach.

Visibility in the Tanjung Puting area has dropped to about 500 metres. As a result, helicopters used for water bombing in Central Kalimantan have been unable to fly for more than a week. Low visibility has also affected weather modification operations and commercial flights.

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Wells and personnel safety

Arifin said that the area is home to orangutans, as well as crocodiles, snakes and other dangerous animals. To ensure the safety of personnel entering fire-affected areas, a group was formed involving the military, the local disaster management agency, regional authorities and police.

The commander also requested assistance with drilling wells, as water cannot be obtained at a depth of about 10–15 metres in swampy terrain. Subianto promised to allocate 2 billion rupiah, or about $111,800, for the construction of 200 wells.

According to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency, as of Monday, 639.23 hectares were burning in six priority provinces. Smoke from the fires spread beyond the country, and schools were closed because of it in some areas of Malaysia.

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