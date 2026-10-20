Nigerian President Bola Tinubu approved an 18-month extension of the terms of Sylvester Nwakuche, head of the Nigerian Correctional Service, and Kemi Nandap, head of the Nigeria Immigration Service. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

New terms of office

Following the president's decision, Nwakuche's term will end on May 26, 2028, while Nandap's will end on June 30, 2028. The extensions were made on the recommendation of Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

As noted, the decision is intended to eliminate a gap in the succession process in both services and provide sufficient time to appoint successors.

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Appointments of the service heads

Tinubu nominated Nwakuche for the position of head of the Correctional Service in December 2024, and the Senate approved his candidacy in March 2025. The president nominated Kemi Nandap for the position of head of the Nigeria Immigration Service on February 21, 2024; the Senate approved her appointment on March 1 of the same year.

The president also noted the reforms carried out under the leadership of Nwakuche and Nandap and instructed them to consolidate the results achieved.

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