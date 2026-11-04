In the United States, President Donald Trump reacted to the results of the midterm elections, in which, according to Fortune, the Democratic Party regained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. On Truth Social, Trump said that his name was not on the ballot and that, with his participation, Republicans would have won by a large margin.

Defeats of Trump’s candidates

The publication notes that several Senate candidates personally selected by Trump were defeated. They include Ken Paxton in Texas, Michael Whatley in North Carolina, Mike Collins in Georgia, and Darlene Graham in South Carolina.

Trump’s candidates for governor also lost: Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio and Steve Hilton in California. At the same time, Byron Donalds won the Florida gubernatorial election by a narrow margin.

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Criticism of fellow party members and Fox News

Trump also criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who lost his re-election bid for a second term. The president called Abbott a RINO — a derogatory term among Republicans for a politician considered insufficiently conservative — and said that he had returned to his previous political formula.

An unnamed White House official told NewsNation that the result was linked to Trump’s absence from the ballot and the quality of the candidates. According to the official, the president promoted many candidates more actively than they promoted themselves.

Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with Fox News’ election coverage, saying that the channel gives too much attention to his critics. Separately, he criticized Fox News polls and claimed that his own ratings remain high.

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