US President Donald Trump said that, if necessary, he could send federal forces to cities run by Democrats without the consent of local authorities. He said this in a phone interview for Dan Bongino’s show, Anadolu Agency reports.

Possible intervention

The host asked Trump whether he was prepared to enter liberal cities if their mayors did not want to cooperate with him. The president replied that there could come a time when he would do so if necessary.

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Trump also said that governors and mayors should ask for help. According to him, he acted in Memphis and New Orleans after receiving a call from the governor and considers those actions successful.

Claims about Washington

Separately, the president claimed success in Washington, the US capital. According to Trump, there is virtually no crime in the city and it is safe.

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