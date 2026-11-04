President Donald Trump said he does not plan to change the composition of his cabinet after Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate following the midterm elections. The Hill reports.

Trump does not link defeat to cabinet

In a late Tuesday interview with Fox News, Trump answered a question about possible personnel changes after the voting results. He said the Republican Party’s defeat was not connected to the work of his cabinet.

The president called the result a consequence of sentiments that, according to him, prevailed among voters at a certain point. Trump also stressed that the incumbent president’s party usually loses midterm elections regardless of whether the president is a Democrat or a Republican.

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Explanation of election results

Trump also linked the Republicans’ failure to the fact that his name was not on the ballot. Earlier on Tuesday, he wrote on Truth Social that Republicans would have won by a large margin with his participation. At the same time, he said voters did not like the party’s candidates.

According to the publication, personnel changes have already taken place in the administration this year: Trump fired former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi. CBS News also reported that some Trump aides suggest that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth may become the target of the president’s complaints over the party’s electoral defeat.

Trump also told The Wall Street Journal that the war with Iran was one of the factors in the Republicans’ loss. Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress, including by winning important Senate races in Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas.

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