President Donald Trump on Tuesday wished actor Robert Pattinson success in his new role as James Bond. As The Hill reports, during a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that Pattinson looks good and wished him success.

Conversation about Pattinson

According to the New York Post, the president asked his adviser Natalie Harp to bring him materials about Pattinson. He also asked whether the secret agent is a conservative. Harp replied that he “was good,” and Trump noted that he likes people who like him.

Among the printouts was a Trump post on social network X, then called Twitter, from October 2012. In it, the then-businessman commented on Pattinson's breakup with his “Twilight” co-star Kristen Stewart and urged the actor not to resume the relationship. Trump now told reporters that it was a long time ago.

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Trump also wrote about Pattinson several times around the release of the film “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2.” Later, the actor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that it was surreal that the author of those posts became president.

New actor to play Agent 007

Last week, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Pattinson would play a new version of Agent 007 in the 64-year-old film series. According to The Hill, he will become the seventh actor in the role. Sean Connery was the first to portray James Bond in the 1962 film “Dr. No,” while Daniel Craig last played the character in 2021's “No Time to Die.”

The new film will be Amazon's first Bond movie since it acquired MGM Studios in 2022. The project will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who worked on the “Dune” trilogy.

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