US President Donald Trump said he would veto Democrats’ bills if they gain control of one or both chambers of Congress following the November 3 midterm elections. He said this in an interview for the Pod Force One podcast, NDTV World reports.

Answering a question about working with a Congress controlled by the Democratic Party, Trump said he could become Mr Veto. According to him, he will not allow Democrats to destroy everything.

Negotiations after vetoes

Trump explained that he would reject bills that Democrats send him for signature. In his view, after a month or two of constant vetoes, they may agree to negotiations and deals.

The president also noted that Republicans and Democrats have previously had to reach agreements to pass legislative decisions. At the same time, he expressed hope that the Republican Party would retain control of Congress. Trump added that if Republicans do not win, he will veto all bills that reach him.

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Congressional elections

In the November 3 midterm elections, all 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 members of the Senate will be elected. Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, while Democrats need to gain three seats to take control of it.

A presidential veto allows the US head of state to reject a bill passed by Congress. Congress can override a veto if two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives and the Senate vote for the legislative initiative. Since the start of his second presidential term, Trump has used his veto power twice, while during his first term he vetoed 10 bills.

In the same interview, Trump said he would like to run for president again if he had the opportunity. He referred to the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, which does not allow the same person to be elected president more than twice.

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