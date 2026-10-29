US President Donald Trump criticized Democrats over their calls to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Answering journalists’ questions about whether he was concerned by the possibility of removing the Pentagon chief, Trump said that Democrats “do nothing but talk about impeaching everybody.” This was reported by The Hill.

Trump called Hegseth a person who is “doing a great job” and a “great warrior.” According to the president, the current head of the Defense Department is the best person in the position in many years.

Support for the initiative in the House of Representatives

Several Democrats in the House of Representatives told the outlet that they support Republican Congressman Thomas Massie’s impeachment initiative, introduced in September. They are also prepared to support separate Democratic actions to remove Hegseth if the party wins a majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

A vote on Massie’s resolution is expected after lawmakers return to Washington following the November midterm elections. House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not express unequivocal support for impeachment, although he sharply criticized Hegseth. Last week, at a campaign rally in New York, he said that a Democratic majority would “run Pete Hegseth out of town.”

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Democrats’ accusations and the Pentagon’s response

Democrats accuse Hegseth of dismissing more than two dozen senior military officers, organizing deadly attacks on boats that, they claim, were transporting drugs in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean, as well as insufficient transparency before Congress regarding the war with Iran.

House Armed Services Committee member Salud Carbajal called the secretary a “disaster for the Pentagon” and said he would support impeachment if Hegseth does not resign. Congressman Eugene Vindman, a former US Army colonel, said that the secretary’s actions, in his view, pose a risk to service members and national security.

The Pentagon rejected the criticism, calling Hegseth a “transformational leader.” Department spokesperson Kingsley Wilson said that he had cut bureaucracy, promoted innovation, and improved morale and recruitment rates in the military.

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