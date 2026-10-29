US President Donald Trump said he approved Vice President J.D. Vance’s outreach to the Iranian side regarding assistance with medical supplies. At the same time, Trump denied that he had instructed Vance to resume peace talks with Tehran.

Medical supplies assistance

As NDTV World reports, Vance asked the president about the possibility of such contact. Trump replied that he did not object, as Iran needs medical supplies and other assistance. According to him, this primarily concerned supplies for people who are ill.

When journalists asked whether he had instructed the vice president to resume peace talks, Trump answered in the negative.

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Letter and the context of the war

According to NDTV World, The Wall Street Journal reported that Vance wrote to Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei in an attempt to resume peace talks. The letter emerged amid Trump’s statements about the possibility of a new round of strikes on the Islamic Republic after the US midterm elections on November 3.

According to the outlet, the war with Iran has been ongoing for eight months. The United States is deploying additional forces, including a third carrier strike group, to the Persian Gulf, while Trump is considering the possibility of resuming attacks.

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