US President Donald Trump said in Washington that he is ready to accept the results of the congressional midterm elections and work with Democrats. He said this during a telephone interview with The New York Times while watching the vote count at the White House, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trump’s statement

Trump said that he is absolutely ready to accept the election results. He also said that he would work with Democrats, expected cooperation with them, and suggested that the sides could reach some kind of agreement.

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Republican setbacks

The president’s statement came amid setbacks for the Republican Party in several important races. According to Anadolu Agency, Democrats were gaining positions that could change the balance of power in Washington and complicate the implementation of Trump’s legislative agenda until the end of his term.

The president partly explained the Republicans’ losses by saying that he himself was not on the ballot. According to him, the party’s result could have been different if he had personally taken part in the election.

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