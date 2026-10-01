US President Donald Trump has called for the state of New Mexico to be renamed New America. In a post on the Truth Social platform, he said the state's name should be changed immediately because New Mexico is part of the United States, not Mexico, Anadolu Agency reports.

The president's arguments

Trump claims that the name New America would add prestige and value to the state. According to him, changing the name could contribute to rising property values and residents' incomes, as well as strengthen their pride when saluting the American flag.

The president first put forward this proposal in September. At the time, he also called New America a more prestigious name for the state in the southwestern United States.

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Renaming requires a constitutional amendment

Trump cannot change the state's name unilaterally: this would require amendments to the New Mexico Constitution. The state's Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, rejected the idea when the president first voiced it last month.

Previous naming proposals

The initiative regarding New Mexico became another in a series of Trump's proposals to rename geographical features. In January 2025, he signed an executive order directing US federal authorities to use the name Gulf of America instead of the Gulf of Mexico.

In August, Trump also signed an executive order directing federal agencies to rename Lake Ontario, which borders the United States and Canada, as Lake America. At a rally in Tennessee on October 10, he also suggested the possibility of naming the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean the Trump Ocean or the Ocean of the Americas. During a rally in Georgia on Friday, Trump said he had jokingly asked Google about renaming one of these oceans the Trump Ocean.

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