US President Donald Trump in Washington, on the eve of voting day in the midterm elections, urged his supporters to go to the polls and said that the Republican Party would win a decisive victory if his voters turned out in large numbers. Speaking near the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial, he called these elections the most important midterm elections in the lifetime of the current generation.

As TIME reports, Trump criticized the Democratic Party, claiming that it had put forward the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in US history. He also accused Democrats of promoting a radical agenda and criticized their positions on transgender rights and migration policy.

Appeal to supporters

The president recalled his victory in the 2024 election and urged voters who supported him then to vote this time as well. According to him, even the participation of some of these people could bring Republicans a landslide victory.

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At the same time, Trump acknowledged that the incumbent president's party usually has difficult results in midterm elections. TIME notes that the political force controlling the White House usually loses seats in Congress during such voting. Michele Swers, a professor of American government at Georgetown University, had previously compared midterm elections to a referendum on how voters assess the president's performance.

Polling data and early voting

According to the publication, Trump's approval rating fell to a historic low ahead of the elections. Most nationwide party-vote polls indicated an advantage for Democrats. The final series of The New York Times/Siena polls also showed Democratic candidates leading in Senate races in Michigan, Texas, Maine, Ohio and Kansas.

As of Monday, more than 57.5 million Americans had already voted early, according to data from the University of Florida's Election Lab. In states with party registration, Democrats accounted for just under 43% of early voters, Republicans for 31.7%, while another 25.3% were not registered with either party. TIME notes that Republicans have more often voted in person on Election Day in recent years, so this gap may narrow.

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