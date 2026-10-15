In the United States, President Donald Trump accused Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Party’s candidate for the U.S. Senate from Michigan, of being a member of the Muslim Brotherhood organization. El-Sayed rejected the claims. The National reports.

Trump’s statement

Trump made the statement at the White House on Thursday, less than three weeks before the November 3 midterm elections. He also repeatedly referred to Abdul El-Sayed as “Mohammed.” According to the publication, polls show that the Democrat is narrowly ahead of his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, a Trump ally.

Michigan is among the states where Senate races ahead of the elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress are being closely watched. The state is home to about 300,000 Americans of Arab descent. If elected, El-Sayed would become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

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The candidate’s response

El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, told NBC in an interview that he has no ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. According to him, his parents divorced when he was a child, and he was raised by his American stepmother. The candidate also called the use of a social media post as evidence unserious.

U.S. media this week cited posts allegedly belonging to El-Sayed’s half-sister that mention his mother as a supporter of the organization. During last week’s debate, Rogers also accused El-Sayed of ties to armed groups in the Middle East and said that he does not condemn Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. In response, El-Sayed called on Rogers to directly voice the suspicion that, according to him, Rogers had been implying throughout the debate.

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