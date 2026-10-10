Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held a meeting at the National Palace with representatives of US business and US Ambassador Ronald Johnson. The discussion focused on the investment climate, trade and the Plan México economic strategy, while the sides did not discuss security initiatives with the ambassador.

As Mexico News Daily reports, Sheinbaum said she would discuss security issues with Johnson later. Representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce and the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico, AmCham, took part in the meeting.

Investment and trade

According to Sheinbaum, participants considered companies’ concerns, the new revenue law, trade requests and conditions for business investment in Mexico. Also present at the meeting were José Medina Mora, president of Mexico’s Business Coordinating Council, and Altagracia Gómez Sierra, coordinator of the Advisory Council for Regional Economic Development and Production Relocation.

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AmCham President Óscar del Cueto said the organization was interested in closer cooperation between the Mexican government and the private sector. He also named security, investment and broader business participation among the important topics. Several investment agreements were finalized and are to be announced later, while the US delegation was presented with detailed information about Plan México, a strategy for economic development, industrialization and regional growth.

The police academy issue

The meeting took place amid a review of trade relations between Mexico and the United States under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, USMCA. AmCham had previously stated that the agreement should promote deeper regional integration and preserve the competitiveness of the three countries’ economies.

At the same time, the media discussed Johnson’s participation in the groundbreaking ceremony for the International Police Training Academy in the state of Querétaro on October 2. The ambassador and state Governor Mauricio Kuri faced criticism over the possible failure to obtain federal authorization required by law. Sheinbaum had stated that state authorities cannot conclude international security arrangements or launch such academies without approval from the federal government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Johnson agreed to meet soon with Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco to discuss the academy and other security and border issues.

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