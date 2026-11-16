A router was the cause of a widespread disruption in U.S. air travel, according to The Wall Street Journal

Approximately 11,000 flights were delayed or canceled in the United States on Friday, November 13, due to network congestion caused by a new Juniper Networks router that L3Harris installed in Arkansas as part of an upgrade to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) telecommunications infrastructure.

“We identified two locations that were actually sending requests to our network at a very high frequency—1,000 connections every four to five seconds,” said Rebecca Guy, the FAA’s chief technology officer, explaining that excessive traffic from this device and another router in Texas caused disruptions at 17 of the 22 high-altitude flight control centers.

As a result of the incident, the regulator was forced to temporarily suspend all flights in the country, and subsequently, specialists disabled the problematic data transmission feature on about 60 similar devices to stabilize the system.

Source: The Wall Street Journal.

In the U.S., more than 25,000 flights were canceled or delayed on Friday and Saturday due to a major air traffic control system failure.

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed the administration of his predecessor, Joe Biden, for a massive failure in the air traffic control system that led to flight suspensions across the country.

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