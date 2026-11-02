In South Carolina, supporters of Republican Congressman Ralph Norman launched the Write-In Ralph movement and are urging voters to write his name on ballots in the November 3 US Senate election. The initiative is directed against Senator Darlene Graham, the Republican Party candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump, Al Jazeera reports.

One of the movement’s organizers, 28-year-old state resident Avery Milton, said that some conservative voters had become disillusioned with Trump and did not want to support Graham. According to him, activists want to see a politician in the Senate who will assess political decisions independently rather than simply agree with party leadership.

Appointment and primaries

Darlene Graham was appointed to the Senate after the death of her brother, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, on July 11. Initially, she said she would complete his work during the remainder of the term, but several days later Trump urged her to run for a full six-year term. Graham subsequently announced her candidacy and defeated Norman in the August Republican primaries.

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Norman, who represents South Carolina’s 5th congressional district in the House of Representatives, repeatedly declined to hold joint campaign events with Graham after losing the primary. He told The Wall Street Journal that the candidate must “earn the vote” and that her campaign is trying to “prop up a candidate.”

Competitive race

According to an October poll by The New York Times/Siena College, Graham and Democratic Party candidate Annie Andrews each had support from 48% of likely voters. Among those who identified themselves as independent voters, Andrews led Graham by 20 percentage points.

The state election commission said that nearly 950,000 people voted early, a record figure for midterm elections in South Carolina. In the 2022 Senate election, votes for write-in candidates accounted for only 0.1% of the total votes cast.

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