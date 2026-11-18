The Duke of Sussex has stated that he is prepared to put on his military uniform again and return to active duty in the British Armed Forces if the need arises due to a threat from Russia. He made these remarks in an interview with The Telegraph during his unannounced visit to Lviv last week.

The prince emphasized that the absence of direct shelling on British territory does not exempt the country from confronting the aggressor.

“Just because drones, bullets, and missiles aren’t flying over us doesn’t mean we’re not at war,” he emphasized.

According to Harry, although European nations already recognize the scale of the Russian threat, there is a risk of internal conflicts within the continent itself. In such a situation, former service members must be prepared to once again defend the nation.

“If I’m asked to enlist again, if the need arises, I’ll be there 100 percent to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service members,” the Duke noted.

Prince Harry served in the British Army for ten years, including two tours in Afghanistan as an Apache attack helicopter pilot, and ended his military career in 2015. This marks his fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

Source: The Telegraph.

Britain’s Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Lviv, Ukraine, where he met with wounded war veterans at a rehabilitation clinic. According to a source, during a conversation with the soldiers, he said that they would win the war.

During his fourth visit to Ukraine, Prince Harry spoke on November 15 at a rehabilitation conference in Lviv and expressed his conviction that Ukrainians will win the war and build a successful nation.

On November 15, Britain’s Prince Harry arrived in Lviv for the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games to personally support Ukrainian servicemembers and veterans during the wheelchair rugby competition.

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