Sellers on Wildberries, Russia’s largest marketplace, are complaining en masse about non-payment. According to them, the company is failing to pay not only compensation for goods destroyed as a result of drone attacks, but also money for products they have already sold.

Wildberries sellers are complaining on social media and in private conversations that they are not receiving payments not only for goods that were destroyed by fire but also for those they have already sold. Moreover, it is impossible to get any information from the company: it simply does not respond to complaints.

“Neither large nor small sellers can get in touch with anyone at the company: customer support responds with boilerplate messages and, more often than not, simply ignores inquiries,” the post states.

“WB has simply abandoned us, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” says Ksenia Ryasova, owner of the clothing brand Finn Flare.

After the first fires at Wildberries’ warehouses in July, she estimated the losses at 100 million rubles, but now she says that goods worth over 200 million rubles belonging to her company were destroyed in the marketplace’s warehouses.

“But we haven’t received not only money, but not even words of support or promises, or any concessions,” Ryasova complained in a video posted on her social media accounts.

Finn Flare was not offered a reduction in commissions or interest rates on WB Bank loans. Although initially, representatives of the marketplace said that such support measures were possible.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

In Russia, Wildberries stated that the European Union’s new sanctions against its founder and CEO, Tatiana Kim, will not affect the marketplace’s operations.

Sellers on the Russian marketplace Wildberries have claimed that the company is delaying payments for goods already sold, totaling approximately 20 billion rubles.

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