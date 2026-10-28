In the United States, the nonpartisan election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball revised its ratings of 16 House races toward the Democratic Party in the final week of the election campaign. As The Hill reports, the University of Virginia Center for Politics project changed the ratings of nearly 50 races in Democrats’ favor in October alone.

More competitive districts

Open districts in Kentucky and Montana, as well as districts with incumbent Republicans in Missouri, Virginia, Colorado and Pennsylvania, were moved into the category of races without a clear favorite. In many of these districts, Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election by a double-digit margin.

Texas’s 15th Congressional District was shifted from the category of races without a clear favorite to one leaning Democratic. Incumbent Republican House member Monica De La Cruz is competing there against Tejano music performer Bobby Pulido, the Democratic candidate. Trump won the district by a margin of nearly 20 percentage points in 2024.

In Pennsylvania, ratings for two districts with incumbent Republicans — the 1st and 8th — were shifted toward Democrats, along with two other competitive districts. According to Crystal Ball’s calculations, Democrats could gain up to four seats in the state, while they need to gain three seats to take control of the House of Representatives.

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Senate and gubernatorial races

Decision Desk HQ, The Hill’s partner, estimates the probability of Democrats winning a House majority at 80%. Crystal Ball also revised ratings of three Senate and two gubernatorial races in their favor.

In Florida, the Senate race was moved from the category of a safe Republican win to a likely Republican win. Crystal Ball cited early voting figures that, in its view, look encouraging for Democrats. Senator Darlene Graham’s campaign for a full Senate term was rated as leaning Republican rather than likely Republican. In North Carolina, the rating for the race for an open Senate seat was changed from leaning Democratic to likely Democratic; according to Crystal Ball, Governor Roy Cooper is leading in the campaign.

In Arizona, Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs’ reelection is now rated as likely Democratic. In Vermont, the rating for Republican Governor Phil Scott’s race was changed from likely Republican to leaning Republican. Decision Desk HQ gives Democrats a 57% probability of taking control of the Senate.

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