In the United States, forecasters Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball of the University of Virginia Center for Politics shifted their ratings of Senate races in Kansas, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Alaska and South Carolina in favor of Democrats. As The Hill reports, this happened less than a month before the election amid the battle for control of the Senate.

Races in North Carolina, Alaska and Ohio

In North Carolina, former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper leads former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley by single-digit to double-digit percentage points, according to recent polls. Super PACs affiliated with Senate Republican and Democratic leadership have reduced their financial presence in the campaign, although they have not ended it entirely.

In Alaska, Democrats are backing former House member Mary Peltola, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. Sabato’s Crystal Ball placed the race in the “Leans Democratic” category, while Cook Political Report rates it as a toss-up. Analysts at Sabato’s Crystal Ball noted at the same time that Sullivan is a strong incumbent candidate.

In Ohio, Republican Senator Jon Husted is running in a special election for the remainder of JD Vance’s Senate term. His opponent is former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, and polling results in the race are regularly within the margin of error.

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Other competitive states

In Maine, incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins is competing against Democrat Troy Jackson, the former president of the Maine State Senate. The Hill notes that polls indicate a close contest. In Michigan, Republicans consider the open seat following Democratic Senator Gary Peters’ decision not to run one of their best opportunities to gain a seat.

In Texas, Republicans have a significant advantage in future advertising reservations: according to AdImpact, they have reserved more than $51 million, while Democrats have reserved nearly $5 million. In Iowa, Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball have called the race a toss-up in recent months, although Inside Elections rates it as leaning slightly Republican.

Separately, both parties are watching races in Minnesota, South Carolina, Nebraska and Georgia. According to the outlet’s assessment, an unexpected shift in control of a seat in any of these states could signal a particularly successful day for one of the parties.

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