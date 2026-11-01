In the United States, a new wave of progressive candidates is calling on the Democratic Party to shift its priorities further left ahead of the midterm elections to Congress. Democrats seek to regain control of Congress, but divisions are emerging within the party over its future political course, France 24 reports. The report was published on November 1, 2026.

Differences over the party’s course

Differences within the Democratic Party concern what its future political orientation should be. They are emerging at a time when the party is trying to regain control of the US legislature.

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Progressive candidates’ demands

According to France 24, progressive candidates oppose the influence of corporate money in politics. They also call for universal healthcare, more active climate action, and an end to police violence.

France 24 covered the issue in a 2-minute, 40-second video report prepared by Monte Francis.

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