In Kenya, prosecutors are asking the High Court to convict pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 30 other defendants in the case concerning the deaths of 191 people in Shakahola. According to the prosecution, the dead include 190 children and one adult. The court is expected to announce its decision on Monday, Nation Kenya reports.

Prosecution’s position

Prosecutors claim that Mackenzie, who was also called Mtumishi, Nabii and Papaa, ordered his followers to fast to death, convincing them that this would allow them to meet Jesus Christ in heaven. According to the prosecution, the deaths resulted from a coordinated religiously motivated fast in which the defendants performed different roles.

The state prosecution said that in 99% of cases, the victims likely died of starvation, while two further deaths resulted from direct human actions. Prosecutors also referred to testimony about a suicide pact and parents’ oral instructions to children to proceed to maombi — prayers which, according to the prosecution, meant fasting to death.

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During the investigation, state authorities discovered or exhumed more than 429 bodies, conducted forensic examinations of physical evidence and analyzed records from the crime scenes. The prosecution said that about 400 statements were recorded, and 120 witnesses testified in the case. The broader investigation resulted in charges against 95 people in cases involving murder, organized crime, radicalization and crimes against children.

Defense arguments

The defense urged the court to acquit all 31 defendants, stating that the prosecution had not proven the murder charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Lawyers insist that the identities of the deceased and the causes of death were not properly established in all cases, and that conclusions concerning starvation were partly based on assumptions.

The court must assess whether the causes of the deaths, the defendants’ unlawful actions and the intent required for a murder conviction have been proven.

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