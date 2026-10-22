The Naples Prosecutor's Office has launched a preliminary review into the possible role of organized crime in truck drivers' protests in southern Italy, which caused significant disruptions this week. ANSA English reports.

Minister's statement

Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio told Sky Tg24 that there is a high probability that the protests are being exploited and infiltrated by organized crime. According to him, the Camorra is probably present, capable of infiltrating the protests, and may take advantage of this situation.

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Drivers' complaints

Several truck drivers reported pressure and, in some cases, threats from people wearing masks. According to the drivers, attempts were made to force them to join the protests.

Some drivers also said that their truck tires had been slashed. The preliminary review is intended to determine whether organized crime played any role in the protests.

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