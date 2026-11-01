In Paris, France, prosecutors have opened an investigation into attempted murder following an attack on law enforcement officers during a demonstration. As Deutsche Welle reports, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at gendarmes, while prosecutors also reported explosive projectiles aimed at gendarmes and police officers.

Attack near Porte de Charenton

The incident occurred near Porte de Charenton, where a march was ending on Saturday. According to prosecutors, around 15 gendarmes, as well as police officers, were targeted in the attack. AFP photos and videos show an incendiary device exploding near a gendarme's feet and setting his protective gear on fire.

Prosecutors said the preliminary recorded injuries included second-degree burns and tinnitus. Investigators are still determining the exact number of victims and the severity of their injuries. No one has been detained in connection with the attack so far. French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez called the attack an attempted murder.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detentions during protests

France's Interior Ministry reported 779 detentions nationwide during demonstrations and on Halloween night. This figure covers both events and updates the previous estimate of 565 detentions released on Saturday evening. According to the authorities, the rest of the night passed without serious incidents.

In Paris, 105 people were detained: 88 in connection with the protests and another 17 on Halloween night. A total of 89 people remained in custody, including at least 22 minors. The protests concerned the high cost of living and government policy. The Interior Ministry estimated the number of participants nationwide at 320,000, while trade unions said there were nearly 500,000 participants.

The total number of detentions was lower than the 1,314 recorded during the mobilization on the previous Saturday and the 2,628 detentions on October 17, when mass unrest and looting took place.

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