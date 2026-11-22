The Russian X-101 cruise missile, which violated Polish airspace on November 20, 2026, and crashed near the village of Nowy Lipowiec in the Lublin Voivodeship, was manufactured in Russia in the fourth quarter of this year. This was reported on Sunday, November 22, by Andrzej Boron, a prosecutor with the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin.

According to the Polish investigation, the munition likely exploded while still in the air, before reaching the ground, causing its debris to scatter over a large area—up to several hectares. Among the most significant fragments recovered, investigators identified an engine weighing several hundred kilograms and individual components of the guidance system.

The prosecutor also noted that law enforcement officials have already managed to determine the missile’s flight path and the specific facility in Russia where it was manufactured. The recovered debris will be sent for further analysis to the Forensic Laboratory of the Polish Military Gendarmerie in Minsk-Mazowiecki.

Source: Polsat News.

Following the violation of Poland’s airspace, Tusk stated that difficult months lie ahead.

As a reminder, Donald Tusk convened an emergency meeting in response to the violation of Poland’s airspace.

Poland will investigate the airspace violation during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Tusk said.

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