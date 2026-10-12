The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that the detention of Ukrainian investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko on October 8 in Austria was not related to their professional activities.

According to Austrian law enforcement officials, the journalists were believed to be members of a group of Ukrainian spies because they were found at the same location and were conducting surveillance on a target in the same manner as two other men suspected of espionage.

Witness testimony led Austrian prosecutors to conclude that the journalists were part of the same group as the suspects. After their identities were confirmed and all the circumstances were clarified, Tkach and Bondarenko were released from custody without any charges being filed.

Source: Reuters.

The Vienna public prosecutor’s office has not confirmed the suspicion of espionage against “Ukrainska Pravda” journalist Mykhailo Tkach.

Ukrainian investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach, who was detained in Austria on October 8, has been released.

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