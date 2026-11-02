At a court in Manchester in northwestern Britain, prosecutors said that more than a million photographs and video recordings were found on the phone of a man in his 60s which, according to the prosecution, document abuse of his wife. The man has already pleaded guilty to approximately 60 sexual offences against his wife, Dawn reports. His name has not been disclosed to protect the victim's identity.

Prosecution evidence

Prosecutor Louise Oakley told jurors that the man drugged and raped his wife over two decades and allegedly invited other men to take part in the abuse. According to her, he filmed the crimes and shared the material online and through social media apps among “like-minded people.”

The prosecutor also said that some of the defendants had communicated with the man online for years and allegedly conspired to administer substances to the woman so that she could be abused. From 2023, according to the prosecution, he began inviting men to their home and filmed himself and others raping the woman while she was unconscious.

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Trial of nine men

Oakley described the man's phone, seized after his arrest, as a “confessional” containing, among other things, his “barbaric sexual fantasies” dating back to 2004. According to her, the material documented not only abuse by the man but also abuse by other people, including those now in the dock.

The man and 13 other people were charged with conspiracy to abuse the woman. Four of them have already pleaded guilty to various charges. A court in Manchester is currently hearing the case of nine men aged between 28 and 70, who deny charges of rape, sexual assault and conspiracy to administer a substance to stupefy or overpower a person.

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