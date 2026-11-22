The proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiating team to provide Ukraine with collective defense guarantees modeled after NATO’s Article 5 has sparked cautious optimism among some of Kyiv’s European allies; however, there are concerns in Europe that such an agreement would come at too high a political and security cost. Politico reported this on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

According to the publication, after several weeks of negotiations, Trump’s special envoy Jared Kushner stated that the U.S. president is “open” to such a “grand bargain,” and the Russian side is reportedly also receptive to this concept.

Although there has been no public confirmation from the Kremlin, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has already rejected the idea of Ukraine’s “quasi-membership” in the Alliance, Vladimir Putin has not openly rejected Kushner’s plan. One European official close to the negotiation process noted that progress has been made on the issue of security guarantees, and that discussions on European security are currently taking place without maximalist demands and with the participation of European partners. The next round of negotiations involving Europe—during which a ceasefire in the energy sector and the Black Sea will be discussed—is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi after November 26.

At the same time, European diplomats and analysts are warning of the risks that such an agreement format could entail. According to Politico, the U.S. side had previously inquired with Kyiv about its willingness to relinquish the part of Donbas under Ukrainian control in exchange for NATO membership, and Jared Kushner has also raised the issue of revising the entire pre-war security architecture in Europe and the Alliance’s relations with Moscow. Grégoire Roos, an expert at the London-based think tank Chatham House, warned that a guarantee modeled after Article 5 could become a “Trojan horse,” if the terms of a major deal include handing over Donbas to Russia and limiting NATO’s military presence in Eastern Europe, which would effectively give Russia a veto over European security.

Source: Politico.

During private discussions, Vladimir Putin agreed that after the war ends, Ukraine could receive security guarantees from the U.S. and European partners similar to NATO’s Article 5, provided that no Alliance bases or troops are stationed on Ukrainian territory.

U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have repeatedly raised the issue of Kyiv’s possible NATO membership in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia during closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past few months.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow would not agree even to Ukraine’s so-called “quasi-membership” in NATO. According to him, any formula that provides for such a status for Kyiv is unacceptable to the Kremlin.

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