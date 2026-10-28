Pro-Russian hackers caused disruptions at critical infrastructure sites in NATO countries — Bloomberg

Pro-Russian hacker groups are carrying out cyberattacks on industrial enterprises and infrastructure facilities in about 20 NATO countries, leading to actual accidents, fires, and leaks of hazardous substances.

According to Bloomberg, attackers are gaining access to automated control systems for industrial equipment due to weak network security. In Spain, cyberattacks caused a fire at a renewable energy equipment manufacturing plant, as well as disruptions at wineries and crematoriums.

In Denmark, 450 homes were left without water after a pumping station was compromised, and pressure fluctuations damaged the water supply networks. In the U.S., interference with the systems of a meat-processing plant resulted in an ammonia leak and the evacuation of personnel. Journalists note that the CARR and Z-Pentest groups are behind the attacks, and U.S. prosecutors link CARR’s activities to oversight and funding by the GRU of the Russian Federation.

Source: Bloomberg.

Government websites in Europe are being taken offline due to the threat of cyberattacks — Reuters.

Government websites in the Netherlands, Finland, and other countries were temporarily taken offline on Wednesday following reports of two critical vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language.

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