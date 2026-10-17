Protesters storm Marseille city hall and clash with police — Euronews

In the French city of Marseille, during nationwide demonstrations over rising prices, protesters stormed the city hall building and clashed with police. The incident occurred on Saturday, when tensions intensified in the southern city. After entering city hall, police intervened to clear the building of protesters.

Entry into city hall

As Euronews reports, AFP journalists working at the scene recorded that demonstrators forced open the building's doors. In the entrance hall of city hall, they knocked over a bust of Marianne, a symbol of the French Republic, and damaged furniture.

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Police intervened only after protesters had entered the premises and damaged property in the entrance hall. Law enforcement officers subsequently cleared the city hall building of demonstrators.

Attack on a police station

Earlier that day, masked protesters attacked the facade of a municipal police station. According to the outlet, they set fire to trash bins and threw smoke devices inside the station. This episode occurred before protesters entered the city hall building.

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