Putin transferred three more Japan Tobacco assets in Russia to temporary management

On Friday, November 6, Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring three more Russian legal entities of the Japanese tobacco company Japan Tobacco International to “temporary administration.” The decision was made following protests from Japan.

The entities in question are “JTI Russia,” “Pereslavl-Tabak,” and “JTI Innovative Products,” which “served as importers, management entities, and holding companies for the group in Russia.”

Earlier, on November 5, a similar decree was issued regarding four legal entities of Japan Tobacco International that own factories for processing raw tobacco and manufacturing cigarettes in St. Petersburg, Yelets, and Rostov-on-Don. All of them were transferred to Promyslovye Aktivy LLC. Several companies with this name are registered in Russia, so it is impossible to identify the specific one based on the name alone.

One of the companies with this name, as noted by The Bell and The Insider, is linked to Taymuraz Bolloev—the former head of “Baltika” and founder of “BTK Group,” which manufactures uniforms for the Ministry of Defense. Another company called “Industrial Assets” is registered in Moscow—it was part of the S8 Capital holding company owned by Armen Sargsyan, co-founder of “Stoloto.” After Western companies withdrew from Russia, the businessman began buying up their assets at below-market prices.

Earlier, Japan lodged a protest with Russia over the transfer of Japan Tobacco International’s assets.

As a reminder, Putin seized the Russian assets of the Japanese tobacco giant Japan Tobacco International.

Against this backdrop, Japan Tobacco’s stock plummeted by a record 19% following Moscow’s decision.

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