Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the meeting between Chinese and U.S. leaders Xi Jinping and Donald Trump “a new chapter in the history of diplomacy.” At the same time, he cynically claimed that Russia had allegedly not started a war against Ukraine.

According to Putin, the conversation was “completely open” and “very frank,” and laid the foundation “for further contacts, regardless of the format in which they take place.”

The dictator claims that Xi Jinping created “an atmosphere in which we began to freely exchange views on issues of mutual interest.”

The Russian dictator once again spread false claims about the war against Ukraine. According to him, Moscow allegedly did not initiate hostilities but was merely trying to “put an end to the hostilities,” which, he claims, “were already underway.”

“We did not start any wars,” the Kremlin leader cynically declared.

Putin also mentioned agreements that, according to him, were reached during the meeting in Anchorage in August 2025. He claims that the Russian side allegedly “agreed to compromises,” but Ukraine and European countries “did not agree to them.”

In addition, Putin once again accused Kyiv of allegedly being unwilling to end the war. In his view, the reason for this is the upcoming elections.

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to immediately end the war against Ukraine. He also cited Russian aggression as one of the causes of serious problems in global trade.

On November 19 in Shenzhen, China, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—began bilateral talks. The meeting took place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The Kremlin revealed details of the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which took place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18. Following the bilateral meeting, the leaders did not issue a joint statement to the press.

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