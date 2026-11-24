During negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jared Kushner, business deals in exchange for an easing of U.S. sanctions. Among the possible proposals were joint oil production near Sakhalin Island and the supply of diesel fuel to the United States.

According to the Financial Times, the Russian side proposed organizing joint U.S.-Russian oil production near Sakhalin Island.

The New York Times also reported that Putin had proposed selling a sanctioned Russian energy company to a consortium of investors. The consortium was to include a firm owned by the brother of the president of the United Arab Emirates, a Qatari company that is Kushner’s partner in Albania, and a major donor to Donald Trump.

At the same time, Jared Kushner himself denies that the sale of this company was ever discussed.

In addition, the Russian side allegedly offered to supply diesel fuel to the United States on the eve of the midterm elections.

Instead, according to the publication, Putin sought to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend some of the sanctions against Russia.

Fiona Hill, a former White House adviser on Russia, believes that the Russian president is trying to entice Kushner and other U.S. officials with business proposals.

“He’s trying to entice Jared and others with business deals,” Hill noted.

During one of their meetings, Vladimir Putin showed Jared Kushner a document from the state archives concerning the American special envoy’s grandfather’s participation in the partisan movement during the Holocaust.

Kushner interpreted this gesture as a subtle reference to the Soviet Union’s role as an ally of the United States in the fight against Nazi Germany.

New York Magazine reports on this.

The European Union is preparing more than 100 new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions could affect banks, energy companies, and tankers that transport Russian oil in circumvention of existing regulations. According to Bloomberg, EU foreign ministers may consider these measures as early as November 16.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of new sanctions decrees aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

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