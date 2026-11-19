Russian dictator Vladimir Putin criticized Finland’s decision to bar Russian athletes from entering the country to participate in international competitions. He called such restrictions inconsistent and stated that they undermine trust.

Finland has decided to impose entry restrictions on Russian citizens. These restrictions will also apply to professional athletes.

During a press conference at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Putin stated that during a phone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, “in fact, our partners, in general, made it clear that we need to maintain a dialogue and so on.”

“The next steps—including in the field of sports, such as barring our athletes from participating in international competitions—are a step in the wrong direction. This is inconsistent. It undermines trust,” Putin complained.

The new rules took effect on November 16.

“Finland is tightening entry restrictions on Russian citizens. In a resolution, the government stated that the entry of Russian citizens for non-essential purposes, including short-term work on a visa, poses a threat to the country’s international relations,” according to a statement from the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

The Finnish Parliament has extended the border law until 2028 — Yle News.

As a reminder, Finland has banned Russian athletes from entering the country since November 16.

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